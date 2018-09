Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Italian President Sergio Mattarella will pay a two-day visit to Armenia today, Report informs citing the Italian media.

Within the framework of the visit, S. Mattarella will meet with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian to discuss issues of regional cooperation. In addition, the conversation between the Italian leader and the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II is expected.