Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul - Yerevan flight scheduled for April 24 canceled.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, it was stated by a spokesman for the General Administration of Civil Aviation of the Government of Armenia Ruben Grdzelyan.

According to him, the flight was canceled by the Turkish side.

The flight between Istanbul and Yerevan is being provided 4 times a week, between Antalya and Yerevan, 2 times a week.