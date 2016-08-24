Istanbul to open third 'Suspension Bridge' - PHOTO

Istanbul. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul, Turkey is preparing for opening of the third 'Suspension Bridge', which connects Europe and Asia continents.

Turkey bureau of Report New Agency informs, boards reflecting opening of the bridge have been hung in the city roads, subways, undergrounds.

Opening of the world's longest rail system bridge will be held on August 26.

The foundation of the bridge was laid in May 2013.

The bridge, named after 9th Ottoman Sultan Yavuz Sultan Selim will be the world's most extensive and longest rail system 'Suspension Bridge' with 59 meters wide and 1408 meters long. 8 motorway lanes, 4 lines in each direction and two railway line have been built on the bridge. Each car crossing the bridge will pay 3 USD, while trucks 15 USD.

The concept design and architectural works of the bridge have been carried out by famous French architects. Completion works have been ended, tests are being carried out.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, PM Binali Yildirim, ministers and other officials will attend the opening ceremony.

Experts consider that the hanging bridge will reduce Istanbul traffic jam.

Notably, two suspension bridges have been built in Istanbul so far.