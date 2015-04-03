Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul to host World Tourism Forum on April 30, Report informs referring to the Anadolu agency. Forum with support by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism organized in Turkey for the first time.

Such important global trends as online tourism, tourism and investment, foreign policy and tourism are on the agenda of events.

The event will be attended by officials from the tourism sector of Russia, Azerbaijan, Qatar and Greece.

The 'Oscars of tourism' in 36 categories will be awarded at the final evening of the forum.