Istanbul surpasses 129 countries in number of population

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to 2017 estimates, the population in Istanbul has reached 15,29,231 people.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, the Turkish Statistical Institute and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said in a statement.

18.6% of Turkey's population lives in Istanbul. The number of residents has increased by 868,764 people or (6.1%) over past five years.

The number of population in Istanbul is more than in Belgium (11.4 mln), Greece (11.2 mln), Portugal (10.3 mln), Sweden (9.9 mln) and the Republic of Azerbaijan (9.8 mln). In other words, Istanbul surpassed 129 countries out of 201 in number of population.

Notably, the number of Turkish population in 2017 has reached 80,810,525 people.