Mehmet Müezzinoğlu: 12 of Istanbul blast victims were foreigners - PHOTO -VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Mehmet Müezzinoğlu, Turkish Minister of Health, said in a later statement that 36 people were injured, and that 12 of the victims were foreigners.

The suicide bomber reportedly blew himself up and died at the scene. Initial reports suggest that the bomber might have accidentally detonated the bomb, since the location of the incident is relatively less significant than surrounding places.

***14:09

The explosion took place at the Balo Street crossing near the Demirören Mall located in Istanbul's top shopping and entertainment district.

Report informs citing Turkish Milliyet newspaper, Governor Vasif Şahin said that the explosion took place near Beyoğlu District Governorate building located on Istiklal Street. He added that rumors circulating in social media and some news outlets that other bombs detonated in other districts of Istanbul are baseless.

According to the latest information by the Turkish media, 5 killed and 36 injured as a result of blast.

***13:39

An explosion has hit the popular Istiklal Street in central Istanbul's Taksim area, injures reported.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, blast killed at least two people and injured at least ten according to initial information.

Ambulances were rushing to the scene of the explosion on Saturday morning.

