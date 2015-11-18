Istanbul police detained 8 ISIS suspects at airport

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police have detained eight ISIS-linked suspects who arrived at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport from Casablanca, Report informr referring to the Turkish media, police said Wednesday.

Istanbul Security Directorate’s Counterterrorism and Intelligence Branch apprehended the eight Moroccans who were preparing to go to Germany illegally, said police.

The suspects have alleged links with ISIS.

The Moroccans told police that they came Istanbul for tourism and that they had booked a hotel. But police said that this appeared untrue after verification with the hotel.

The police seized a document on one of the travelers, which reportedly shows a route that begins in Istanbul and ends in Germany via the western Turkish city of Izmir, Greece, Serbia and Hungary.