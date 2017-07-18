Istanbul flooded with downpours, residents move across the streets by swimming - VIDEO

© NTV

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The strongest downpour in Istanbul has led to the flooding of several metro stations, traffic in many parts of the city was paralyzed, Report informs referring to the NTV channel.

Some streets are completely flooded with water, as a result of which city dwellers are forced to move through them by swimming. Underground parking, tunnels and lower floors of houses are flooded. Public transport works with serious interruptions.

The Coordination Center of the Department of Emergency Situations of Turkey warns of the risk of landslides. Meteorologists also warn of increased rainfall throughout the Marmara Sea and Thrace region.

Istanbul City Municipality urged drivers to refrain from traveling till the normalization of the situation on roads.