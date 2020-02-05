 Top

Istanbul braces for powerful storm

Istanbul braces for powerful storm

Istanbul authorities have issued a storm alert, partly canceling the ferry service on the Bosphorus.

Report informs, citing RIA Novosti that Turkish meteorologists warned of a hurricane approaching Istanbul at speeds of up to 100 km / h.

Weather forecasters recommended that the population stay away from poorly fixed structures, roof elements, trees, and poles. According to the information, draft disturbances caused by the wind in the chimneys of stove-heated houses may lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!