Istanbul braces for powerful storm

Istanbul authorities have issued a storm alert, partly canceling the ferry service on the Bosphorus.

Report informs, citing RIA Novosti that Turkish meteorologists warned of a hurricane approaching Istanbul at speeds of up to 100 km / h.

Weather forecasters recommended that the population stay away from poorly fixed structures, roof elements, trees, and poles. According to the information, draft disturbances caused by the wind in the chimneys of stove-heated houses may lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.