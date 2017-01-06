Israeli president to pay an official visit to Georgia

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will pay an official visit to Georgia on January 9-10. Report informs referring to the Georgian media quoting press service of the Georgian President, head of the state of Israel will arrive in Tbilisi with his wife Nehama Rivlin on the night of January 9.

High guest will be met by representatives of the Georgian presidential administration and government of Georgia in the international airport of Tbilisi.

Official meetings will begin on the morning of January 9. Reuven Rivlin will meet with the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili. After the official meeting, the Presidents will make statements to media.

On the same day, Reuven Rivlin will meet with Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili. Later, the President of Israel to talk to the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

On January 10 will be held a ceremony of laying wreaths at the memorial to victims in the fight for territorial integrity of Georgia.