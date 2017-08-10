 Top
    Israeli government grants asylum to Iranian female journalist

    Three years ago, Neda Amin took refuge in Turkey escaping execution in Iran

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian citizen, 33-year-old journalist Neda Amin, seeking asylum in Israel, departed on August 10.

    Report informs citing the Israeli media, Israeli interior minister Arye Deri has accepted her appeal.

    Three years ago, Neda Amin took refuge in Turkey escaping execution in Iran. According to information, Turkey wanted to return her to Iran.

    The Israeli Journalists Union appealed to the interior minister to grant asylum to Iranian journalist. It was noted in the appeal that she is threatened due to her professional activity.

    Neda Amin is the author of several Persian-language articles published on the Times of Israel website. 

