Israeli Embassy to Turkey attacked - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police prevented a breaking into the Israeli Embassy in Ankara on Wednesday, one assailant carrying a knife was shot from his leg.

Report informs referring to the NTV channel, Israeli embassy sources stated that a knife attack was prevented.

According to the information, the gunshots were resulted from a street fight in which guns were used.

Israeli MFA said that the embassy staff were sent into the embassy's shelter as a safety precaution.

Police units and ambulances were dispatched to the area.





