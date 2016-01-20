Israeli Defense Minister: If I had to choose between Iran and ISIS - I would prefer ISIS

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Israel’s main and most dangerous enemy is Iran, Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon told the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) annual conference on Tuesday. Report informs referring to newspaper Yedioth Ahtonoth.

"Our principal enemy is Iran, after I heard people here say here other things," Ya’alon said, in a likely reference to comments by IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, who on Monday told the same forum that Hezbollah is the most serious threat to Israel.

"There are voices who say otherwise, that it’s now ISIS. But if I had to choose between Iran and ISIS - I would prefer ISIS. ISIS does not possess Iran's capabilities,” he added.

The Defense Minister warned that, with the lifting of the sanctions, Iran will now be able to sign arms deals worth tens of billions of dollars that will further finance its terrorist proxies in the region.