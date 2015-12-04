 Top
    ​Israeli citizen accused of organ trafficking in Azerbaijan and other countries held in Istanbul - VIDEO

    7 Israeli citizens more accused of being involved in organ trafficking and illegal transplantation in the former Soviet republics

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli citizen Boris Volfman accused of organ trafficking in Azerbaijan and some other countries wanted by Interpol, detained in Istanbul, Turkey.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, he was arrested by local officers of department on fight against smuggling in Istanbul.

    7 Israeli citizens more accused of being involved in organ trafficking and illegal transplantation in the former Soviet republics and Eastern European countries.

    According to the materials of the criminal case, the gang of Boris Volfman looked for organ donors in hospitals and were engaged in illegal organ transplantation in 2008-2014 in Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

