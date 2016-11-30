Israeli Ambassador to Turkey will arrive in Ankara Thursday

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Ambassador to Ankara Eitan Naeh will arrive in Turkey on December 1. Naeh is expected to present his letter of credence to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan next week.

he was appointed to the post on November 15, 2016.

E.Naeh will be the first Israeli ambassador to Turkey after Mavi Marmara incident.

Naeh has been serving as a current deputy head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in London since 2013 and worked in Israel's Ankara embassy in 1993. He also worked on Turkish-Greek relations and the Cyprus problem at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1999. E.Naeh served as Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan and at the Israeli Cabinet of Ministers.

Notably, relations between the two countries broke off on May 31, 2010 following an Israeli naval raid on a Turkish Mavi Marmara aid ship en route to delivering humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip. As a result, 9 Turkish citizens were killed. On June 29, this year the Israeli government approved the agreement on normalization of relations with Turkey. Israel apologized to Turkey in connection with the incident. On August 20 this year, Turkish parliament ratified the agreement on normalization of relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv. According to the document, Israel will pay 20 million USD in compensation to Turkey within 25 days. Also, Israeli soldiers will be exempt from legal and criminal responsibility. Israel will soften the embargo on humanitarian aid to Palestine.