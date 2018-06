© Nir Elias/Reuters

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ An Israeli combat helicopter has downed an Iranian drone that crossed into the Israeli airspace from Syria, also hit the "targets" of Iran in this country.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, press service of Bashar al-Assad’s army said.

Military men said that Syrian Defense Forces fired several missiles in the direction of Israeli warplanes.