 Top
    Close photo mode

    Israel appoints new charge d'affaires to Turkey

    My main target is to provide negotiations between the sides, says new charge d'affaires

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ New charge d'affaires of Israel Amira Oron was appointed to the Embassy of Turkey. Report informs referring to NTV channel of Turkey, the banquet was held in his honor in Ankara.

    In the event, a former charge d'affaires Yosef Levi Sfari said that he served within the darkest days of Turkish-Israeli relations. However, he hoped the diplomatic relations to reach a level of ambassadors.

    A.Oron says, his main target is "to provide negotiations" between Turkey and Israel. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi