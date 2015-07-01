Ismet Yilmaz elected Turkish Parliamentary Speaker

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Justice and Development Party (AKP) Kayseri province deputy İsmet Yılmaz was elected as Speaker with 258 votes in 4th round.

Report informs, 547 deputies participated in election of Speaker. There were 29 blank votes and 78 invalid votes. Ismet Yılmaz took 258 votes while candidate Deniz Baykal from Republican People's Party (CHP) took 182 votes.

Ismet Yılmaz was born in Gürün, Sivas Province on December 10, 1962.

He studied mechanical engineering at the School of Maritime in Istanbul Technical University, graduating in 1982 with a bachelor's degree. İsmet Yılmaz received a Doctor of Law degree from the Institute of Social Sciences at Ankara University.

He entered politics by the AK Party, and became deputy of Sivas Province following the 2011 general elections. On July 6, 2011, Yılmaz was appointed Minister of National Defence in the Cabinet Erdoğan III.