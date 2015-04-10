Islam Karimov took office as president of Uzbekistan

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Inauguration ceremony of President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov was held yesterday at Tashkent during the joint session of the upper (Senate) and lower (legislative) Houses of Parliament. Report informs referring to "Interfax" Agency, the meeting was attended by members of the Central Election Commission and the Government, the Constitutional Court judges, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Tashkent.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mirza-Ulugbek Abdusalomov awarded a certificate of Uzbekistan President to I.Karimov.

Then elected head of state, put his hand on the Constitution at the same time to Koran and gave oath, pledging to "abide by the Constitution and laws of the republic, to guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens." After taking the oath, he made a speech.

In the presidential race for the presidency, also had participated candidates from four political parties of Uzbekistan.