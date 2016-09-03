 Top
    Islam Karimov buried in Samarkand

    Uzbekistan President's tomb is near to Hazrat Khidr mosque, built in XIX century

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov was buried in Samarkand. After the farewell ceremony the corpse was carried on the shoulders to the grave.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, distance from Ragistan square, Samarkand, where the ceremony held, to Shah-i-Zinda complex is 2km.

    According to the information, the townspeople, official guests from abroad, politicians attended the burial of Islam Karimov.

    Islam Karimov's tomb is near to Hazrat Khidr mosque, built in XIX century. 

