ISIS terrorists planning explosion on Turkey’s election day detained

Baku. 22June. REPORT.AZ/ 14 members of ISIS terrorist group, who are planning to commit terrorist act on the day of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey have been detained.

Report informs, Anti-Terrorism Department of the Ankara Police Department conducted an anti-terrorist operation.

The operation was simultaneously performed at pre-defined addresses.

A large number of political-ideological materials belonging to the ISIS have been revealed during the searches carried out in the homes of terrorists.

Notably, early presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Turkey on June 24.