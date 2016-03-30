ISIS claims responsibility for blast in Dagestan

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ One police officer was killed and two injured late on Tuesday (March 30) when two vehicles were blown up by an explosive device in Russia's Dagestan region, the police said, while the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group said it was behind the attack.

"Two cars were blown up, the type of explosive device has not been established yet," Ms Fatina Ubaidatova, a spokesman for the Dagestani police told the Reuters, Report informs.

The Amaq news agency, which supports ISIS, posted online a statement saying its local affiliate was behind the attack.