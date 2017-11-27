Iraqi oil from Kirkuk to port of Ceyhan will go through upgraded pipeline

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iraq intends to build a new section of the pipeline from the city of Baiji to the checkpoint "Fais-Habur" at the borders with Turkey and Syria, as it can not restore the part of the line destroyed by the terrorists, Report informs citing the economic news agency Prime.

The section from Baiji to the checkpoint is part of an existing pipeline that delivers Iraqi oil from the Kirkuk province to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

According to official representative of the ministry, Asem Jihad, the old pipeline on this site was badly damaged as a result of regular attacks by terrorist group ISIS, and the situation now does not allow for the restoration of the pipe. According to him, the new pipe will become an alternative to the existing one.

Baghdad in October, by force, returned the controversial oil province of Kirkuk to its control after the authorities of Kurdish regional autonomy who governed it recently, have conducted a referendum on independence inconsistent with Baghdad.