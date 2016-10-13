Iraq sends diplomatic note to Turkey

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi government has sent a diplomatic note to Turkey over Turkish military presence in Bashiqa region.

Report informs referring to Hurriyet, spokesman of İraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmad Jamal stated.

According to him, diplomatic note was officially presented to the Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad Faruk Kaymakçı.

Notably, 500 Turkish troops was located in Bashiqa district of Mosul three years ago to train troops of Kurdish autonomy against Daesh.