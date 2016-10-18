Iraq and Turkey launch talks on Bashiqa military base

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Iraqi delegation will arrive in Turkey this week."

Report informs citing Habertürk, Turkish PM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

"The delegation may arrive till the end of the week or on Thursday. Both sides are able to resolve the issue through talks", M.Çavuşoğlu said.

Notably, Iraq requires Turkey to withdraw its troops from Bashiqa, near Mosul. However, Turkey states the troops presence in the area within the framework of international law.

On October 17, the delegation of the Turkish Foreign Ministry visited Baghdad for talks on the issue regarding Bashiqa.