Iranians hold nationwide rallies to condemn US withdrawal from nuclear deal

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iranians have taken to the streets across the country to vent their anger at the US over its withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal and President Donald Trump's incendiary rhetoric against Tehran. Report informs citing the Associated Press.

The publication notes that many Iranians, who went on to protest, say that they are "sincerely angry" in connection with Trump's decision.

Notably, on May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that his country had withdrawn from the joint overall action plan for Iran).