Iranian women protest veil law by taking off headscarves - VIDEO

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian women have been taking off their headscarves in public places to protest the law that forces women to wear the veil in public for 38 years.

Report informs citing the BBC, images have appeared on social media of a number of women, their heads uncovered, holding their hijabs on the end of sticks and standing on utility boxes on street sidewalks.

Notably, the protests have spread since Vida Mohaved 31 a woman who was arrested in December by Iranian authorities after removing her headscarf during a wave of anti-regime protests, was freed on Sunday.