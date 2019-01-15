Iranian satellite fails to reach the orbit

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has carried one of the two announced satellite launches.

Iran has carried one of the two accounced launches of local-made satellite. The satellite Pajam failed to reach the orbit, Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technologies Javad Azari Jahromi said.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that according to the minister, having successfully passed two stages, the rocket carrier could not gain enough speed at the third stage and it was impossible to get Pajam (the satellite - ed.) to the orbit. "We expect (the satellite - ed.) Dusti to reach the orbit," the minister said.