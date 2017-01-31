 Top
    Iranian president will visit Russia

    Dmitry Peskov: Preparations are underway for a high-level meeting

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Russia in late March. 

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti quotes diplomatic sources.

    "Yes, preparations are underway for the visit. This can be realized by late March", the source said.

    Russian Presidential Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Kremlin is preparing for such a meeting: "Preparations are underway for a high-level meeting. We will inform you on its date". 

