Iranian President: "Telegram" not closed by the government efforts and will

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Telegram messenger system has not been closed by government effort and will".

Report informs Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrote on his Instagram page.

"Until now, no social network, messenger has been closed or will be closed by our government. The telegram messenger system has not been prohibited by the government efforts and will, "Hasan Ruhani stressed.

According to him, this decision was taken independently by the judiciary: "Due to decision, operators must stop access to the messenger".

Notably, on April 30, “Telegram” was banned by the decision of Iranian court.