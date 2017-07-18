Iranian president's brother released on bail

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Brother of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, Hossein Feridon, who was arrested on Sunday on charges of financial crimes, has been released from custody on bail.

Report informs referring to Iranian media, initially amount of the bail was 500 billion Rials (13,3 million USD), but at the end the court agreed to reduce this amount to 8,3 million USD.

In 2015, Hossein Feridon was a special envoy of Iran at the negotiations on the country's nuclear program.