Iranian President: No time to create walls

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday it was no time to build walls between nations and criticized steps towards cancelling world trade agreements, without naming new U.S. President Donald Trump, Report informs referring to the Russian Gazeta.Ru.

Trump on Wednesday ordered the construction of a U.S.-Mexican border wall, a major promise during his election campaign, as part of a package of measures to curb illegal immigration.

"Today is not the time to erect walls between nations", Rouhani said in a speech carried live on Iranian state television.

"To annul world trade accords does not help their economy and does not serve the development and blooming of the world economy," Rouhani told a tourism conference in Tehran.

"This is the day for the world to get closer through trade."