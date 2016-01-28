Iranian president hails new relationship with France

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hailed a "new relationship" between Iran and France during a visit Thursday that saw the signing of a host of post-sanctions business deal, Report informs citing the foreign media.

"Let us forget the resentment," Rouhani said, calling for both countries to take advantage of the "positive atmosphere" following the removal of sanctions over the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme.

"We are ready to turn the page" and establish a "new relationship between our countries", Rouhani told a meeting of business leaders.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls responded that "Iran can count on France".

"France is ready to use its companies, its engineers, its technicians and its many resources to help to modernise your country," Valls said.

Rouhani was welcomed to Paris with military honours and national anthems on the second leg of a trip signalling Iran's rapprochement with Europe since sanctions were lifted.