    Iranian president arrives in Armenia

    Serzh Sargsyan has met Hassan Rouhani at the airport

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian president Hassan Rouhani arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has met Hassan Rouhani at the airport in Yerevan.

    The number of documents on deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields expected to sign. 

    The presidents will make statements after talks.

    Also H. Rouhani and S. Sargsyan will participate in the Armenian-Iranian business forum.

