Iranian parliament speaker pays a visit to Russia

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani paid a visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russian State Duma Chairman Sergey Naryshkin.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, Larijani said that Russia intends to create a new organization, in cooperation with the parliaments of other countries: "At the moment there are some crucial processes happening in the Middle East, the region is economically developed. In addition, our region is experiencing the security crisis. Iran believes that in these circumstances there is a need for a new organization. The Parliament positively assessed the proposal."

According to the information, the delegation headed by Larijani will hold meetings with representatives of the parliaments of other countries on the "Eurasian Forum of Speakers", the establishment of which is planned in the future.