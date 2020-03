Fatima Rahbar, a member of Iran's new convocation parliament, has died after contracting coronavirus, Report informs, citing Tasnim.

Rahbar was elected from Tehran by the results of voting to the 11th convocation parliament on February 21. Earlier she was a member of the seventh, eighth and ninth convocation parliament.

The country has already reported 4,747 cases of infection, including 124 deaths. The coronavirus has covered all Iranian provinces, reaching the peak in capital Tehran.