Iranian-Pakistani border shootout: one soldier killed

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ A soldier was killed in an incident between Iranian border guards and unknown people on the Iran-Pakistan border.

Report informs citing the Anadolu agency, information was released by the Iranian Interior Ministry. It was reported that the incident happened near the city of Zahedan in the south-east of Iran.

Baloch people live in this part of Iran. They are fighting for their national rights. In addition, there is an information that narcotics mostly are being imported from this area to Iran. Recently, there is frequent shooting between Iranian security forces and local armed groups.