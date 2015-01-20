Iranian official: 20 billion USD sent to Istanbul and Dubai for the purpose of currency control

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ In order to control the national currency, the government of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad sent 20 billion USD to Istanbul and Dubai. Report informs referring to the "İRNA" agency, it was stated by Iranian Vice President Ishaq Jahangiri, speaking on relations with Turkey of Iranian businessman Babak Zanjani contained in Iranian prison.

Ishaq Jahangiri, without saying name of Zanjani, said: "We are surprised that, more than 2.7 billion USD in oil revenues given to the order of a young man. If this amount does not return back into the financial system of our country, it will be shameful for Iran. Community is looking forward to the return of this money to Iran."