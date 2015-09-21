Iranian nuclear experts take Parchin samples without IAEA

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian nuclear experts have taken environmental samples from the military base at Parchin without United Nations inspectors being present, the spokesman for Iran's atomic energy agency was quoted as saying on Monday, Report informs referring to Reuters.

The procedure for taking the samples, which could shed light on whether Iran's nuclear program ever had a military dimension, has been under intense discussion since Tehran reached a nuclear deal with world powers in July.

Western diplomats told Reuters earlier this month inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog, would observe samples being taken.

"Iranian experts took samples from specific locations in Parchin facilities this week without IAEA's inspectors being present," Behruz Kamalvandi was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

The samples were taken to Vienna for investigation.