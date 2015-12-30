Iranian navy test fires rockets near US aircraft carrier

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Iranian navy test fired several rockets near three Western warships including the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier last week, Report informs referring to the Turkish media, a US military official said on Tuesday.

Though the rockets were not fired toward any ship, their proximity to the warships - and several commercial vessels - sparked concern.

"We look at this firing so close to the ships as highly provocative," said the military official, who was not immediately authorised to be named.

The official confirmed details that said one rocket came within about 1,500 yards of the USS Truman as it saild through the Strait of Hormuz.

A French frigate and the USS Bulkeley destroyer were also in the area.

The incident took place on December 26, shortly after the Iranian navy had announced via radio it was about to conduct a live-fire exercise and warned ships to steer clear.

The official said the unguided rockets were fired from an Iranian navy "fast inshore attack craft" that was in Omani waters.

The Western vessels did not need to take evasive action, the official said.