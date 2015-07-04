Iranian Navy Commander: Caspian security to be controlled by 5 littoral states only

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Habibollah Sayyari visited International Maritime Defense Exhibition in Moscow.

Attended by tens of countries around the world, the International Maritime Defense Exhibition is held biennially in city of Saint Petersburg, Russia.

"Caspian security to be under control of 5 littoral states only", he added.

"The exhibition is a good opportunity to get familiar with modern military technologies in the field of maritime," a member of Iranian delegation, Technical Commander of Navy Rear-Admiral Abbas Zamini said.

He added that, the Navy needs regular updating equipment in terms of hardware and software.

The Navy commanders of littoral states of Caspian Sea are scheduled to discuss security issues of the sea on the sidelines of the exhibition, which will wrap up on July 5, 2015.

Rear-Admiral Sayyari will discuss issues of mutual interest with his counterparts from Russia and several other regional states.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of Navy commanders of the Caspian Sea littoral states will be held in Saint Petersburg upon a proposal by Iran.