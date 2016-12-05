Iranian Foreign Ministry comments on possible use of airbases by Russia

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ We can discuss possibility of use of our airbases by Russian military, if necessity arouses.

Report informs, spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Gasimi said, commenting on intention of Russian military to use their airbases to manage airstrikes on Syrian territory.

According to him, such cooperation between Iran and Russia is possible in particular situation, but at present there is no necessity for it.

He also added that there is a close cooperation between two countries around common interests in the region.