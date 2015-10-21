Iranian leader Khamenei approves nuclear deal

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei approved the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and ordered it to be implemented subject to certain conditions, his official website said on Wednesday.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, in a letter to President Hassan Rouhani published on the website, Iran's highest authority said the United States and European Union should clearly announce the elimination of sanctions against Iran, and warned that the deal had several structural weak points.