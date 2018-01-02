Iranian Interior Ministry: Situation in most of country now returned to normal

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ The situation in most of Iran has now returned to normal, protests killing at least 20 people will soon come to an end.

Report informs referring to Press TV, Iran’s deputy interior minister for security Hossein Zolfaghari said.

“In most parts of the country, the situation is now normal and the unrest that took place in certain areas will soon end with the people's cooperation and the efforts of security forces,” he pointed out.

Notably, the protest action began on December 28 in the second largest city of Iran Mashhad; participants attended the street protests against price rise. The protests, which often grew into riots, covered other settlements.

The total number of victims over six days of unrest has already reached 20 people.