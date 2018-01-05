 Top
    Iranian government lifts restriction on Instagram

    Access to Telegram was also blocked in Iran

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian authorities unblocked access to Instagram social network.

    Report informs referring to the Iranian media, said Alireza Rahimi, member of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian parliament.

    Due to protests, the government has blocked access to Instagram and other social networks in Iran.

    Rahimi said the restriction imposed on Telegram and Instagram social network several days ago was temporary and will be lifted on January 5.

    The protests that started in Iran on December 28, 2017, lasted till January 2, 2018. More than 20 people were killed during clashes, nearly 500 protesters detained.

