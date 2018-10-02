Iranian gas pipeline hit by explosion

An explosion has occurred on a natural gas pipeline in the Khuzistan province in the southwestern part of Iran, Chief of Department for Emergency Situations of the province Kiyumers Hajizade said.

According to Report, he said the explosion occurred at the Khuzistan-Isfahan gas pipeline close to Bag Malik area.

Hajizade noted that the rescuers were dispatched to the scene.

The residents of the area have been evacuated. The chief of department said that the exposion was due to the gas leakage.

Investigation on the incident is underway.