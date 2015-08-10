 Top
    Iranian former president's son taken to prison

    He was taken to Evin prison

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's former president Aliakbar Hashemi Rafsanjani's son Mehdi Hashemi was taken to Tehran's  well-known "Evin" prison.

    Report informs referring to the foreign media.

    He was accused of taking bribes 5.2 million dollars from the Norwegian "Statoil" oil company to win the contract of "South Pars Gas Company" in 2002 and 2003.

    The Company said that they paid cash of 15.2 million dollars to Hashemi for over 10 years.

    Mehdi Hashemi was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment.

