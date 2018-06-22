Iranian Foreign Ministry announces readiness to withdraw from nuclear deal in coming weeks

© AP

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ / Tehran may withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Action of Plan on nuclear program of the country. Report informs citing the RT, deputy foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi.

"I can not say that the prospect of continuing negotiations with Europe is clear and can lead us to achieve a common solution for the preservation of deals," — Tasnim agency delivers Araghchi's words.

He expressed hope that Europe's proposal on preserving the deal would be acceptable to Iran.

"Today, most Iranians do not have confidence in Europe, and Europe needs to work hard to create it," the diplomat added.

In may 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington was withdrawing from an agreement with Iran on a nuclear deal reached by six international mediators in 2015.