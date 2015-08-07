Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to visit Moscow

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif is due to visit Moscow shortly but the date is yet to be confirmed, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, a source in the Iranian Embassy in Russia said Friday.

"The visit will take place but the date is still unknown," the source told RIA Novosti.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. After the talks, Bogdanov said Russia anticipated that Zarif would make an official visit to Moscow soon.

Bogdanov then went on to commend Russian-Iranian cooperation in countering terrorism and extremism.

Russia was one of the international negotiators, that mediated the recent comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. In July, Iran and six world powers reached an agreement obliging Tehran to guarantee the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities in exchange for an easing of sanctions against the country.