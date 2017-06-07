 Top
    Iranian Foreign Minister will leave for Turkey today

    During the visit, Mohammad Javad Zarif will discuss crisis around Qatar

    Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit capital of Turkey today, where he will discuss the crisis around Qatar, Report informs citing the NTV channel.

    Along with the situation around Qatar, the Iranian Foreign Minister will discuss other regional problems with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

    Notably, on June 5, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.The head of the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that Doha will not take retaliatory measures.

